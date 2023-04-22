Breaking News
Punjab: 13 passengers injured as Katra-bound bus rams into tree in Hoshiarpur

Updated on: 22 April,2023 12:41 PM IST  |  Hoshiarpur
PTI |

At least 13 passengers were injured on Saturday when a private bus crashed into a tree on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road, police said

Representative image. Pic/Istock

At least 13 passengers were injured on Saturday when a private bus crashed into a tree on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road, police said.


The bus with around 50 passengers was travelling from Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.



When the bus reached near village Aima Mangat, it rammed into the roadside tree after its driver lost control over the vehicle.


Also Read: Rajnath wishes speedy recovery for SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal

The injured were admitted to civil hospitals of Mukerian and Dasuya.

All were discharged after first aid, police said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

