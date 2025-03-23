The medical college, being built at a cost of Rs 300 crore, will offer 50 MBBS seats. According to an official statement, the Doaba region of Punjab will get its third medical college within 36 months as CM Mann laid the foundation stone of the medical college in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar

The establishment of the college aims to address this gap by providing round-the-clock access to specialist and super-specialist doctors. Pic/X

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann laid the foundation stone for the Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Government Medical College in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Sunday. According to news agency PTI, the college, which will cost Rs 300 crore to build, is expected to provide 50 MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) seats. Officials said this will be the third medical college in the Doaba region of Punjab, following those in Hoshiarpur and Kapurthala, which also had their foundation stones laid by Mann.

The new medical college will be linked to the District Civil Hospital in SBS Nagar, a facility currently lacking specialised medical services. The establishment of the college aims to address this gap by providing round-the-clock access to specialist and super-specialist doctors.

Addressing a gathering at Khatkar Kalan, the birthplace of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the Punjab CM paid tribute to the martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru, PTI reported.

The event marked the anniversary of their martyrdom on March 23, commemorating their sacrifice against British colonial rule. Mann stated that the decision to name the medical college after Bhagat Singh was a tribute to the legacy of these revolutionaries and their contribution to India's freedom struggle.

Recalling the historic act of defiance by Bhagat Singh, who, alongside his comrades, threw a non-lethal bomb in the Central Legislative Assembly in April 1929, Mann emphasised the continued relevance of their ideals, PTI reported. The trio was hanged on March 23, 1931, while still in their twenties.

The Punjab CM reflected on the current state of the nation, expressing disappointment that the dreams of Bhagat Singh remain unfulfilled. He criticised ongoing corruption, nepotism, and poverty, citing instances where large sums of cash were recovered from high-ranking officials. Without naming anyone, he suggested that such incidents would have pained the martyrs who had envisioned a just and corruption-free India.

90 per cent of households in Punjab are receiving free electricity: CM Bhagwant Mann

Despite the challenges, Mann highlighted the efforts of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government to uphold the vision of these martyrs. He noted that the Mohali airport has been named after Bhagat Singh, a move the current government prioritised soon after taking office. Mann added that 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics have been established, providing free medical treatment to over three crore patients. Additionally, more than 52,000 youths have secured government jobs purely on merit, and 90 per cent of households in Punjab are receiving free electricity.

The CM also paid respects to BR Ambedkar, and reiterated the government's commitment to empowering marginalised communities through quality education, in line with Ambedkar's ideals.

