Three people who came on a motorbike had a minor scuffle with the petrol pump employee

Three unidentified individuals allegedly shot dead a petrol pump staff near Punjab's Kheeranwali village on Kapurthala-Goindwal road, police said on Sunday, PTI reported.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when three people who came on a motorbike had a minor scuffle with the petrol pump employee. Later, one of them allegedly fired at him and all three fled from the spot.

Kulwant Singh was taken to a hospital at Jalandhar and later referred to a hospital in Ludhiana where he succumbed to his injuries, PTI reported.

Police said it has filed a case of murder and an investigation was underway.

Delhi Police seizes vehicle labelled 'Punjab govt' with cash, liquor, AAP pamphlets

Delhi Police filed a case after a vehicle labelled "Punjab government" was on Wednesday intercepted with cash, liquor and Aam Aadmi Party pamphlets, an official said, PTI reported.

The vehicle bearing a Punjab number plate was caught by the Flying Squad team in the New Delhi district, the official said.

The Flying Squad attends to all Model Code of Conduct violations and complaints of threat, intimidation, movement of anti-social elements, liquor, arms and ammunition and large sums of cash to bribe voters.

"Upon searching, we discovered cash, multiple liquor bottles, and Aam Aadmi Party pamphlets inside the vehicle," said Delhi Police in a statement, PTI cited.

Officials have initiated legal proceedings, and a case is being registered at Tilak Marg police station accordingly. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, in a statement, expressed shock over the incident. He said Rs 10 lakh cash, liquor and AAP election material was recovered from a Punjab government car in Delhi.

"Till now, we thought Arvind Kejriwal institutionalised corruption in Delhi government, polluted Yamuna and Delhi's air but today we understand that he has polluted Delhi's political system too," Sachdeva said. Sachdeva said he doesn't remember a single incident of recovery of such a huge amount of cash and liquor in 35 years of public life.

Earlier, Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher had announced that a tractor march would be organised outside Punjab on December 16, followed by a 'Rail Roko' in Punjab on December 18. The announcement came hours after a 'Jathha' of 101 farmers, blocked by the police at the Shambhu border due to security concerns, was withdrawn for the day, reported ANI.

(With Agency inputs)