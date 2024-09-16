Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring lashes out at Ravneet Bittu for criticising Rahul Gandhi

Amrinder Warring, further went on to say that Rahul Gandhi helped Bittu win Lok Sabhaelections three times, adding, that Bittu should feel ashamed before criticising Rahul Gandhi

Punjab Congress Chief and Lok Sabha MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring hit out at Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over his remark against LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's recent statement on Sikhs in the US.

Warring lashed out at Bittu, saying that the latter was trying to please his masters.

"He is saying anything to please his masters. This public knows that Rahul Gandhi's father was martyred, and his body was torn to pieces, you call him a terrorist," Punjab Congress chief said.

Amrinder Warring, further went on to say that Rahul Gandhi helped Bittu win Lok Sabha elections three times, adding, that Bittu should feel ashamed before criticising Rahul Gandhi.

"Today he (Bittu) says that Rahul Gandhi is a terrorist, and that person should be ashamed. Bittu, who was made a Member of Parliament thrice, was a child. Rahul Gandhi made him MP thrice. Today he tells Rahul Gandhi that he is a terrorist," said the Punjab Congress chief.

This comes after Bittu said that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian and if there should be an award to catch the number one terrorist, it should be on Rahul Gandhi.

"Rahul Gandhi is not an Indian, he has spent most of his time outside. He does not love his country much because he goes abroad and says everything in the wrong way. The people who are most wanted, separatists, and experts in making bombs, guns, and shells, have appreciated what Rahul Gandhi has said. The enemies of the country who try to blow up planes, trains, and roads, are in support of Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is the country's number 1 terrorist. The biggest enemy of the country whom the agencies should catch is Rahul Gandhi today," he said.

"Rahul Gandhi will not become a terrorist because of your statement. The people of the country know about your mentality, your intelligence, your knowledge, and how ungrateful a man is," he added.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in Punjab, Partap Singh Bajwa, also condemned remarks made by Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Sikhs in the USA.

Bajwa said that it is deeply concerning that a minister, who draws a salary funded by taxpayers, fails to comprehend the constitutional values he is sworn to uphold.

