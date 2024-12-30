Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Punjab Police arrest 5 gang members in Tarn Taran seize arms and ammunition

Punjab Police arrest 5 gang members in Tarn Taran, seize arms and ammunition

Updated on: 30 December,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Punjab
ANI |

Arms and ammunition were also seized from their possession, the DGP added

Tarn Taran Police arrested five members of the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Amritpal Batth gang, said Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Sunday. Arms and ammunition were also seized from their possession, the DGP added.


As per an official statement, the arrested individuals have been identified as Gurmeet Singh alias Rawal, a resident of village Bhagwanpur in Batala; Harpal Singh, a resident of village Nurpur in Gurdaspur; Lovepreet Singh alias NP, a resident of village Nawapind in Amritsar; Shamsher Singh alias Shera Passian; and Sandeep Singh alias Goli, a resident of Kot Khalsa in Amritsar.


Police teams recovered four weapons, including one sophisticated USA-made 9MM Glock pistol, two .32 bore pistols, and one country-made pistol, along with 15 live cartridges and three magazines. They also impounded their car, which did not have a number plate, used in the commission of the crime, the statement added.


DGP Yadav said that during questioning, the arrested accused confessed that the seized weapons had been supplied by Jaggu Bhagwanpuria through his associate, and they were planning to execute target killings on the instructions of gangster Amritpal Batth. The arrested individuals are linked to multiple criminal cases, including attempted murder, illegal arms possession, and gang-related violence, he added.

The DGP further mentioned that important information was revealed about the shooter involved in a recent targeted murder by the gang in the Tarn Taran area. Further investigations are ongoing to trace their backward and forward linkages, he said.

Sharing details of the operation, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tarn Taran Abhimanyu Rana told reporters that following an input about suspects traveling in a car, a police team led by Incharge CIA staff Tarn Taran Amandeep Singh set up a checkpoint on the Jandiala to Tarn Taran road. They stopped the vehicle and arrested Gurmeet Singh alias Rawal, Lovepreet Singh alias NP, and Harpal Singh. Further, after interrogating the arrested accused, two more gang members, Shamsher Singh and Sandeep Singh, were also arrested.

"This operation is a significant success in our ongoing efforts to curb gang activity in the region," he said. A case has been registered under Section 111(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at Police Station Sadar Tarn Taran.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

