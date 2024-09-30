Amit Shah claimed that the development of any country was impossible without cyber security.

Representation Image

Listen to this article Punjab police bust interstate cyber fraud gang, arrest two in Guwahati x 00:00

In an action against cybercrime, Punjab police along with Assam Police launched a joint operation arresting two people from Guwahati and recovered Rs 5.25 crore, ATM cards and mobile phones, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Punjab Police Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said on X, "Commendable work by Ludhiana Police in cracking an inter-state cyber fraud gang. Two persons have been arrested from Guwahati, with the help of Assam police, and seven more persons have been nominated. A recovery of Rs 5.25 crore, along with ATM cards and mobile phones, marks the largest-ever recovery in India as per I4C data."

Commendable work by @Ludhiana_Police in cracking an inter-state cyber fraud gang. Two persons have been arrested from #Guwahati, with the help of @assampolice, and seven more persons nominated. A recovery of ₹5.25 crore, along with ATM cards and mobile phones, marks the… pic.twitter.com/3glYE6jHb4 — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 30, 2024

"In recognition of the excellent police work, Cybercrime team of Ludhiana Commissionerate has been awarded the Director General's Commendation Disc for their unwavering dedication in ensuring public safety. This achievement sets a strong precedent and a high bar in the fight against cybercrime," the DGP added.

He also thanked the Assam police for helping out in the operation.

"I thank DGP Assam Police for the excellent support provided in our inter-state operation Punjab Police is working round-the-clock to take immediate action against New Age crimes and keep our citizen's safe as per the directions of CM Bhagwant Mann," he said.

According to ANI, on September 10, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged all stakeholders to unite on a common platform and pursue a unified strategy to maintain cyberspace security, pointing out that the development of any nation is impossible without it.

Shah said while addressing the first Foundation Day program of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) as the Chief Guest in New Delhi.

In his speech, Shah emphasized that India for Cyberspace (I4C) was founded in 2015 as part of the 'Safe Cyber Space' campaign, which was started by PM Modi. Since then, I4C has been steadily advancing to become a solid foundation for a cyber-secured India, as cited by ANI.

Amit Shah claimed that the development of any country was impossible without cyber security.

He claimed that technology is a boon to humankind and it is currently widely employed in all new endeavors.

According to him, there are more risks associated with increase in usage of technology, which is why cyber security is becoming a crucial component of national security rather than only being relevant in the digital sphere.

(With inputs from ANI)