After Mahalaxmi station, the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) — a statutory authority of Indian Railways — has invited bids for the construction of the Commercial Tower at Thane Railway Station above SATIS (East) on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) mode.

The Smart City Proposal for Thane City has been sanctioned by the Ministry of Urban Development (MOUD) under the Smart City Mission, which includes the development of a Multi- Modal Transit Hub at the station's East side, referred to as the Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS).

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has constructed a 2.24-kilometre circular elevated road link between the Eastern Express Highway and both the sides of the station, connecting it with the deck area that will be built on Central Railway’s land. This step is aimed at improving mobility around the railway station, reducing traffic congestion, and ensuring organised city growth.

The site is located in the heart of the Thane, which is a strategic location as it consists of a major land bank in the centre of the commercial part of the city. RLDA's project includes the development of a commercial complex above deck area which will serve as a hub for public transport interchange and commuter facilities. A Commercial Tower of eight floors will include food courts and commodity vendors with a platinum-rated green office space, underground parking, lifts, escalators, solar systems, a terrace garden, and an open air restaurant.

The area around the site houses institutions, offices, residences, and mixed-use establishments. With unorganised shops and residences in the vicinity, the project offers an opportunity to create a new face for Thane’s East side.

The fully functional Commercial Tower will be equipped with civil works, including water supply, drainage and sewerage systems as well as electrical works, telephones and internet connections as well as elevators, a grand lobby area and parking spaces, along with green area development.

This tower will have well connectivity with the proposed metro also along with suburban rail network and local bus services.