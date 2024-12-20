Singh had recently obtained permanent residency in Australia and was returning back with his mother to their home in Model Town Extension in Ludhiana's Durgi road when the accident occurred

Two people, including an Australia-based NRI, died and one sustained serious injuries when the taxi they were travelling in collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with sugarcane at the Sugar Mill flyover on National Highway 44 in Punjab's Phagwara, police said on Friday, PTI reported.

As per PTI, The incident occurred on Wednesday night, resulting in the death of NRI Dilpreet Singh (28) and the taxi driver, Yugraj Masih (38), they said.

Gurinder Kaur, who is Singh's mother, sustained serious injuries, Jarinder Patil, the Investigating Officer (IO) and Assistant Sub-Inspector of City Police Station Phagwara, said.

Kaur had travelled to Australia in November to meet her son who was living in Melbourne, he added.

Singh had recently obtained permanent residency in Australia and was returning back with his mother to their home in Model Town Extension in Ludhiana's Durgi road when the accident occurred, the officer said, PTI reported.

Singh's father, Harpreet Singh said to the police that his wife had called him around 9:15 pm on Wednesday informing him that they had just left the airport in Amritsar and were in a taxi.

He received another call from his wife at 11:33 pm that same night, informing him about the accident, the ASI said.

Kaur sustained serious injuries and was initially hospitalised at Phagwara's Civil Hospital but was later shifted to DMC, Ludhiana, as her condition became critical.

She had a broken jaw and multiple serious injuries from the accident, said the ASI, who visited her at the hospital in Ludhiana on Thursday, PTI cited.

A case was registered on Harpreet Singh's complaint under relevant provisions of the law against the absconding tractor driver, the ASI said.

The tractor-trolley was seized and the driver is to be arrested, he added, PTI cited.

