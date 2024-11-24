Uttar Pradesh: Car rams into stationary tractor in Raebareli; 3 killed, 8 injured

Police reached the spot in Sultanpur village and took the injured to a community health centre where they were given first-aid.

Three persons were killed, and eight others injured when an SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the road near a village on Saturday evening, police said.

Those with serious injuries were taken to the district hospital and later to a trauma centre in Lucknow, SHO of Bachhrawan police station Om Prakash Tiwari said.

Dhunnilal (40), Nirmala (40) and Ramesh (48), all residents of Rae Bareli district, died in the accident. All the deceased and the injured were in the car.

