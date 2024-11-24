Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttar Pradesh Car rams into stationary tractor in Raebareli 3 killed 8 injured

Uttar Pradesh: Car rams into stationary tractor in Raebareli; 3 killed, 8 injured

Updated on: 24 November,2024 11:33 AM IST  |  Uttar Pradesh
Police reached the spot in Sultanpur village and took the injured to a community health centre where they were given first-aid.

Uttar Pradesh: Car rams into stationary tractor in Raebareli; 3 killed, 8 injured

Representation pic

Uttar Pradesh: Car rams into stationary tractor in Raebareli; 3 killed, 8 injured
Three persons were killed, and eight others injured when an SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley parked on the road near a village on Saturday evening, police said.


Police reached the spot in Sultanpur village and took the injured to a community health centre where they were given first-aid.


Those with serious injuries were taken to the district hospital and later to a trauma centre in Lucknow, SHO of Bachhrawan police station Om Prakash Tiwari said.


Dhunnilal (40), Nirmala (40) and Ramesh (48), all residents of Rae Bareli district, died in the accident. All the deceased and the injured were in the car.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

