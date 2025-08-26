A preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers. The allies of the accused were pushing weapon consignments in the country to disturb peace and harmony in the state

In a major outbreak, Punjab Police on Tuesday busted a massive arms smuggling racket which claimed to have a cross-border arms dealing. The police have arrested one person in Amritsar in connection with the case, reported news agency PTI. Punjab Police have also confiscated five sophisticated Glock pistols and four magazines from the possession of the accused, an officer stated.

The Director General of Police (DGP), Gaurav Yadav, while shedding light on the major breakthrough, said, “The accused has been identified as Amit Singh, a resident of Guru Ki Wadali, Chheharta in Amritsar."

Apart from recovering weapons, the Punjab Police team also impounded the accused person’s motorcycle, which he was using to deliver the consignments, PTI reported.

A preliminary investigation into the incident has revealed that Singh and his associate, Gurpreet Singh, alias Ginny, were in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, reported PTI. The allies of the accused were pushing weapon consignments in the country to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

The DGP, while elaborating further about the incident, also said, “The arrest and recovery have helped in unearthing the network and averting a major crime in the region. More arrests and recoveries are expected in the coming days."

Sharing details of the operation, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar highlighted, “Acting on reliable information, a police team carried out an intel-based operation, leading to the arrest of suspect Amit Singh when he was on the way to deliver the weapon consignment to someone.”

“A probe has revealed that the arrested accused used to receive weapon consignments dropped through drones from locations provided by cross-border handlers,” Bhullar further stated.

Further investigations are underway to establish the backward and forward linkages in this case, he said, while adding that efforts are also being made to identify the person to whom the accused was going to deliver the consignment.

The arms smuggling racket busted by Punjab Police raises several questions on the various gangs operating around the border region. With tensions between the two countries already on the verge of disruptions, the incident makes the situation more concerning.

(With inputs from PTI)