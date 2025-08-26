An unidentified person had broken into the house located at Waldhuni in Kalyan on April 1. The man who entered the home fled with gold and silver items valued at Rs 12.69 lakh. Based on CCTV footage of the area, the police were able to trace some suspects who arrived at the scene on a scooty

In a significant outbreak by the police , officers have cracked the Thane burglary case and arrested three persons in connection with it. The police have also recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 7.3 lakh. The outbreak comes four months after the burglary occurred at a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported PTI.

According to the police, an unidentified person broke into the house located at Waldhuni in Kalyan on April 1. The man who entered the house fled with gold and silver items kept in a cupboard. They items collectively have a value of Rs 12.69 lakh.

Speaking on the incident, one of the police officers stated, "A case was registered at the Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station after the burglary, and based on CCTV footage of the area, we were able to trace some suspects who arrived at the scene on a scooty."

Mumbai Police bust job racket using victim’s ID in Rs 1.5-crore fraud

Mumbai Police have busted a fake job racket in which fraudsters duped a Bhayandar resident by promising him employment. The fraudsters allegedly misused the victim's documents to open multiple bank accounts. One accused has been arrested, while two others are absconding.

Speaking on the incident, which took place in Borivali, the police said the complainant, Sagar Narottam Thakkar, 40, a resident of Bhayandar East, was promised a job in a clothing export company with a salary of Rs 35,000 per month. Trusting the offer, the victim submitted his Aadhaar and PAN cards, which were later used to open several bank accounts under a fake firm, Galaxy Corporation.

Using the victim's documents, the fraudsters allegedly floated a fake firm and opened bank accounts in his name, linking them to unknown mobile numbers for fraudulent transactions. Police said these accounts were used for cyber fraud and other illegal activities, with transactions running into crores.

Furthermore, Thakkar, being the victim in the case, stated that between December 2024 and January 2025, bank officials frequently visited an office rented in Goregaon West, where his and a friend’s documents were misused to open accounts. He later discovered that accounts in his name had been used for transactions exceeding Rs 1.12 crore (DCB Bank) and Rs 39 lakh (Utkarsh Small Finance Bank), among others.

(With inputs from PTI)