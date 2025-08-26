Breaking News
Mumbai Metro coaches lifted onto Green Line 4 tracks using cranes
Fraudsters use fake WhatsApp marriage invites, traffic challan messages to steal money
Mumbai police bust job racket using victim’s ID for Rs 1.5 crore fraud
Confusion holds up rehab of Chira Bazar locals whose home collapsed last week
Maratha quota activist Jarange threatens Mumbai march from August 27
Sinhagad Fort missing man recovered after dramatic five-day operation
shot-button
Mumbai Lake Level Mumbai Lake Level
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Three arrested for Thane burglary cops recover stolen valuables worth Rs 73 lakh

Three arrested for Thane burglary; cops recover stolen valuables worth Rs 7.3 lakh

Updated on: 26 August,2025 03:40 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

An unidentified person had broken into the house located at Waldhuni in Kalyan on April 1. The man who entered the home fled with gold and silver items valued at Rs 12.69 lakh. Based on CCTV footage of the area, the police were able to trace some suspects who arrived at the scene on a scooty

Three arrested for Thane burglary; cops recover stolen valuables worth Rs 7.3 lakh

Representational Image. File Pic

Listen to this article
Three arrested for Thane burglary; cops recover stolen valuables worth Rs 7.3 lakh
x
00:00

In a significant outbreak by the police, officers have cracked the Thane burglary case and arrested three persons in connection with it. The police have also recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 7.3 lakh. The outbreak comes four months after the burglary occurred at a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported PTI.

In a significant outbreak by the police, officers have cracked the Thane burglary case and arrested three persons in connection with it. The police have also recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 7.3 lakh. The outbreak comes four months after the burglary occurred at a house in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported PTI.

According to the police, an unidentified person broke into the house located at Waldhuni in Kalyan on April 1. The man who entered the house fled with gold and silver items kept in a cupboard. They items collectively have a value of Rs 12.69 lakh.



Speaking on the incident, one of the police officers stated, "A case was registered at the Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station after the burglary, and based on CCTV footage of the area, we were able to trace some suspects who arrived at the scene on a scooty." 


Mumbai Police bust job racket using victim’s ID in Rs 1.5-crore fraud

Mumbai Police have busted a fake job racket in which fraudsters duped a Bhayandar resident by promising him employment. The fraudsters allegedly misused the victim's documents to open multiple bank accounts. One accused has been arrested, while two others are absconding.

Speaking on the incident, which took place in Borivali, the police said the complainant, Sagar Narottam Thakkar, 40, a resident of Bhayandar East, was promised a job in a clothing export company with a salary of Rs 35,000 per month. Trusting the offer, the victim submitted his Aadhaar and PAN cards, which were later used to open several bank accounts under a fake firm, Galaxy Corporation. 

Using the victim's documents, the fraudsters allegedly floated a fake firm and opened bank accounts in his name, linking them to unknown mobile numbers for fraudulent transactions. Police said these accounts were used for cyber fraud and other illegal activities, with transactions running into crores.

Furthermore, Thakkar, being the victim in the case, stated that between December 2024 and January 2025, bank officials frequently visited an office rented in Goregaon West, where his and a friend’s documents were misused to open accounts. He later discovered that accounts in his name had been used for transactions exceeding Rs 1.12 crore (DCB Bank) and Rs 39 lakh (Utkarsh Small Finance Bank), among others.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mumbai police thane mumbai crime news mumbai news mumbai

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK