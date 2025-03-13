Breaking News
Seven-year-old boy rescued by Punjab Police within 24-hours of his abduction, kidnapper killed in gunfight

Updated on: 13 March,2025 11:22 PM IST  |  punjab
The Punjab Police chief announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for the police team for successfully rescuing the child

Representational Image

A seven-year-old boy was rescued by the Punjab Police within 24-hours of his abduction for a Rs 1-crore ransom, with the main accused being killed in a gunfight with cops, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.


In the gunfight with the accused, as many as three police officials were injured, the official stated.


The Punjab Police chief announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for the police team for successfully rescuing the child.


Bhavkirat Singh was kidnapped by two motorcycle-borne kidnappers while he was playing outside his house in Seehan Daud village in Khanna at around 6 pm on Wednesday, an official informed, reported PTI.

According to PTI, the victim's grandfather who is a farmer and a commission agent, informed the police about the kidnapping.

As per PTI, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Patiala Range) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said as soon as police received information about the kidnapping, different teams were formed to trace the abductors and rescue the child.

Sidhu informed that the kidnappers were seen in Malerkotla after the kidnapping.

Further investigation in the matter led to the arrest of two people, and their questioning led to vital clues in the case, Sidhu stated.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav were personally monitoring the case.

As per PTI, the kidnappers had demanded a Rs 1 crore ransom from the boy's family.

The main accused, who was in a Fortuner car, was tracked down near Mandour village in Patiala's Nabha, the DIG said.

The accused opened fire at the chasing police team, leading to injuries to three cops, Sidhu informed.

In retaliatory fire, the main accused, identified as Jasprit Singh, sustained serious injuries and later succumbed.

The police team found the boy while searching the SUV

Jasprit also hails from Seehan Daud village, from where the boy was kidnapped, an official informed, reported PTI. 

The two other accused, identified as Harpreet Singh and Ravi Bhinder, belonged to the Amargarh area. They had planned to kidnap the boy for ransom, Sidhu said.
A.32-bore pistol and the motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered, according to the police.

As per PTI, Sidhu said DGP Yadav has announced a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for the police team, which comprised members of Khanna Police, Patiala Police, and Malerkotla Police.

