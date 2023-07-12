Breaking News
Punjab's anti-gangster task force arrests key Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

Updated on: 12 July,2023 09:03 AM IST  |  Chandigarh
PTI

The accused has a criminal history with a number of cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana, he said

Punjab's anti-gangster task force arrests key Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

Representational Image

Punjab's anti-gangster task force arrests key Lawrence Bishnoi gang member
Punjab's anti-gangster task force has arrested a key associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang with a pistol and some live cartridges on him, said an officer on Tuesday. "In a major breakthrough, AGTF-Punjab has arrested Randhir Singh @ Commando @ Fauji, key associate of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang," Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet on Tuesday. The accused has a criminal history with a number of cases registered against him in Punjab and Haryana, he said.


"He was tasked by his handlers Goldy Brar & Jaggu Bhagwanpuria separately to harm specific targets. Further, he was assigned by Bhagwanpuria to help escape his jailed associate from police custody during court appearance," said DGP. A pistol and 10 live cartridges were recovered from Randhir Singh, he said, adding, his arrest has averted some "sensational crimes" from happening in Punjab and Haryana.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


