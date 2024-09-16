R G Kar Medical College's former principal Sandip Ghosh was found to be 'deceptive' while answering important questions during his polygraph test in the Kolkata rape-murder case probe, CBI officers said

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College, was found to be "deceptive" while answering important questions during his polygraph test and layered voice analysis in the Kolkata rape-murder case probe, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials said.

CBI arrested Ghosh on September 2 in connection with financial irregularities at the hospital. The central probe agency added charges of evidence tampering against him on September 15.

During the investigation into the Kolkata rape-murder case, Ghosh was subjected to layered voice analysis and polygraph test, news agency PTI reported.

According to a report from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi, his version has been found to be "deceptive on certain important issues" relating to this case, officers privy to the developments said.

Information revealed during the polygraph test may not be used as evidence during the trial but the agency may gather corroborative evidence which could be used in court, they said.

A polygraph test can help in assessing inaccuracies in the statements of suspects and witnesses. By monitoring their psychological responses, heart rate, breathing pattern, sweating and blood pressure, investigators can determine if there are discrepancies in their responses.

Ghosh got info about incident at 9.58 am but didn't inform cops immediately: CBI

CBI has alleged that Ghosh got information about the Kolkata rape-murder incident at 9.58 am on August 9 but he did not make the police complaint immediately.

He allegedly made a "vague complaint" at a later stage through the medical superintendent-vice principal, even though the victim was declared dead at 12.44 pm, they said.

"He did not try to get an FIR (first information report) lodged immediately. Rather, a new theory of suicide was introduced, which is not possible as per the external injury visible on the body of the victim that was undressed at the lower part," CBI alleged.

The probe agency has further claimed that Ghosh got in touch with Tala Police Station's Officer In-Charge (OC) Abhijit Mondal at 10.03 am and with an advocate at 1.40 pm, while a case of unnatural death was registered at 11.30 pm.

Mondal was arrested by CBI in connection with the case on September 15. According to CBI, Mondal received information about the incident at 10.03 am on August 9 but he did not reach the scene of the crime immediately and visited the crime spot only after an hour.

Apart from this, the general diary entry 542 mentioned that the body of the postgraduate trainee of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was found lying in an "unconscious state" in the seminar room of chest medicine, whereas the body was already examined by a doctor who had found the victim dead.

The general diary entry was allegedly made "in conspiracy with hospital authorities and other unknown persons", intentionally mentioning wrong details.

Mondal's failure to register an FIR and protect the scene of crime resulted in the "damage of vital evidence available at the crime scene", CBI officers said, adding that he tried to protect the accused in the case, Sanjay Roy, and others who had "unauthorised access" to the scene of crime that might have led to tampering of evidence.

Ghosh allegedly directed his subordinates to send the body to the morgue in a rushed manner, officers said.

The trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar hall of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital when she had gone to rest during her shift in the early hours of August 9. Her body, with severe injury marks, was found in the hall by a doctor who was on rounds.

Roy, a police volunteer, was arrested the next day based on CCTV footage, in which he was seen entering the seminar hall at 4.03 am on the day of the incident.

On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to CBI, which took over the case the next day.

(With PTI inputs)