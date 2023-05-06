Rabindranath Tagore birth anniversary: 10 profound quotes of the Nobel laureate

Every year, Tagore's birth anniversary is observed as Rabindra Tagore Jayanti across the country. It is widely celebrated as 'Rabindra Jayanti' and the day is also popularly addressed as Ponchishe Boishakh, since it falls on the 25th day of the Bengali month Boishakh

Rabindranath Tagore. File Pic/AFP

Rabindranath Tagore was the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize. He was born on May 7, 1861 in Kolkata, India. This year marks the 162nd birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore. Every year, Tagore's birth anniversary is observed as Rabindra Tagore Jayanti across the country. It is widely celebrated as 'Rabindra Jayanti' and the day is also popularly addressed as Ponchishe Boishakh, since it falls on the 25th day of the Bengali month Boishakh.

While in many parts of India, the day is celebrated according to the Gregorian calendar, in West Bengal, Tagore Jayanti or ‘Poncheeshe Boishakh’ is celebrated as per the Bengali calendar. According to Drik Panchang, Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti will be observed on May 9. On Tagore's birth anniversary, here are ten profound quotes reportedly of the Nonel Laureate.

- The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but that makes our life in harmony with all existence.

- Facts are many, but the truth is one.

- If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.

- Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storm, but to add color to my sunset sky.

- We come nearest to the great when we are great in humility.

- Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.

- Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.

- I slept and dreamt that life was a joy. I awoke and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was a joy.

- Trees are the earth’s endless effort to speak to the listening heaven.

- Gray hairs are signs of wisdom if you hold your tongue, speak and they are but hairs, as in the young.