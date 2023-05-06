Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2023: Who wrote India's national anthem 'Jana Gana Mana'

Tagore travelled across India with his father when he was 11 years old in 1873. Once they arrived in the Himalayan hill town of Dalhousie, he spent the most of his time reading autobiographies, contemporary science, Sanskrit, and Kalidasa's classical works

Rabindranath Tagore. Pic/AFP

Rabindranath Tagore was a prominent figure regarded as a poet, philosopher, musician, writer, and educator. He was also a member of a prosperous Brahmin family. In 1913, he became the first Asian to win the Nobel Prize in Literature for his collection of poems called Gitanjali. Gurudev was his nickname, while Rabindra sangeet was the name of one of his compositions. The Jana Gana Mana and the Amar Shonar Bangla, both from his collection of Rabindra Sangeet, are currently used as the national anthems of Bangladesh and India, respectively.

Tagore travelled across India with his father when he was 11 years old in 1873. Once they arrived in the Himalayan hill town of Dalhousie, he spent the most of his time reading autobiographies, contemporary science, Sanskrit, and Kalidasa's classical works.

When is Rabindra Jayanti Celebrated?

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti, also known as Poncheeshe Boishakh, is observed on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, according to the Bengali calendar. Rabindranath Tagore was actually born on May 7, 1861, and this year marks the 162nd anniversary of his birth.

How is Rabindra Jayanti Celebrated?

On the occasion of Rabindra Jayanti, people read poetry by this great author, perform plays on stage, and engage in a variety of other cultural activities as a mark of respect and homage. People rediscover Tagore's masterpieces and are astounded by his talent when singing and dancing concerts based on his songs are held around Kolkata. In Bengal, the celebration of this day begins in the morning and lasts until the wee hours of the night. Bengalis, particularly in Kolkata, celebrate Rabindra Jayanti with utmost devotion and enthusiasm. Numerous events are held in both public and private spaces that are based on his works and poems.

Why is Rabindra Jayanti celebrated?

Rabindranath Tagore, a brilliant and creative figure, made significant contributions to the growth and promotion of Bengali literature on a global scale. He had a profound influence on Bengali lyricists and musicians, ushering in a new era for the genre. On the day of his birth, the people of India celebrate Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti as a way of remembering and honouring his work and contributions. In Bangladesh, his birth anniversary is also celebrated with a lot of love and dedication.

Tagore started writing stories when he was a child, with Kabuliwala being one of his favourites. The poetry collection Geetanjali by Rabindranath is well-known in both Europe and America. Themes of devotion and independence recur frequently throughout Rabindra's poetry. 'Ekla Chalo Re,' a song he penned and composed, is his most well-known tune.

Rabindranath Tagore composed the national anthem of India, which was first performed in 1911 in Calcutta during a Congress convention. In 1913, he became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. He advocated internationalism, which is superior to nationalism.