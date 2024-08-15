He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again to visit the violence-hit state

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Thursday met with a group of citizens from Manipur who live in Delhi.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again to visit the violence-hit state.

The people included all major ethnic groups in Manipur and Rahul spent more than two hours with them after attending the Red Fort Independence Day celebration.

"Today, I met with a group of Manipuri people living in Delhi who shared their heartbreaking struggles since the onset of the conflict in their region. They spoke of the pain of being separated from loved ones and the physical and mental toll the conflict has taken on their communities," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

"Out of concern for their safety, they requested that their faces not be shown, fearing retribution. This is the harsh reality our brothers and sisters in Manipur endure--a state of constant fear," he added.

The Congress leader said that true freedom remains elusive in Manipur and urged the nation to reflect on the plight of the state as India celebrates Independence Day.

"I urge the Prime Minister once again to visit Manipur and impress upon both Central and State governments to work towards a peaceful resolution at the earliest," he said.

Members of the group who met Rahul shared their pain of being cut off from their friends and family and about the friendships that have ended as a result of the conflict, according to a Congress release.

They also spoke of the problems of physical safety, mental health, and the challenges to relief efforts being faced by the people of Manipur.

Rahul has attacked PM Modi multiple times for not visiting Manipur since violence erupted there between the valley-based Meitei community and the hills-based Scheduled Tribe Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023.

Violence erupted in the northeastern state following clashes during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest against the demand for the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category.

Intermittent incidents of violence between the two communities are still being reported and the state is under heavy security cover.

