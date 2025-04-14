"BR Ambedkar's contribution to strengthen democracy will always guide us in our fight to protect Constitution": Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that Ambedkar's fight to ensure equal rights for every Indian serves as a guiding force in their fight to protect the Constitution

Rahul Gandhi paid his heartfelt tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary. File pic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary on Monday.

Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said that Ambedkar's fight to ensure equal rights for every Indian serves as a guiding force in their fight to protect the Constitution.

In a post on X, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary."

भारतीय संविधान के निर्माता बाबासाहेब डॉ भीमराव अंबेडकर जी को उनकी जयंती पर सादर नमन।



देश के लोकतंत्र को मज़बूत करने के लिए, हर भारतीय के समान अधिकारों के लिए, हर वर्ग की हिस्सेदारी के लिए उनका संघर्ष और योगदान, संविधान की रक्षा की लड़ाई में हमेशा हमारा मार्गदर्शन करता रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/CZMHwIRzDP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 14, 2025

"His struggle and contribution for strengthening the democracy of the country, for equal rights of every Indian, for participation of every section, will always guide us in the fight to protect the Constitution," he added.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb', Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'.

BR Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India. Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, emphasising that it is due to his inspiration that the country continues to strive towards realising the dream of social justice today.

In a post on X, PM Modi asserted that Ambedkar's principles and ideals would strengthen and accelerate the creation of a self-reliant and developed India.

"On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realising the dream of social justice today. His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of an 'Atmanirbhar' and 'Viksit' India," the Prime Minister said.

Babasaheb's birth anniversary is a public holiday across the country, where schools, banks and some public sector organisations remain closed. (ANI)

