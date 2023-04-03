Rahul Gandhi reaches Surat to file appeal against conviction in defamation case

Congress leader reached Surat via a scheduled commercial flight along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Rahul Gandhi. File Pic

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Surat on Monday to file an appeal against a lower court ruling convicting him in a defamation case over his 2019 remark about the surname Modi.

The 52-year-old Congress leader reached Surat via a scheduled commercial flight along with sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

He was convicted by a court here and sentenced to prison for two years last month for a speech in which he linked PM Modi's last name with two fugitive businessmen, remarking how the "thieves" shared the same last name.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi will not bow down before PM Modi, Shah: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan

The court had granted him bail for 30 days to appeal the verdict.

A day later, he was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever