Leader of Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi left his residence for Ranchi on Saturday to attend the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan, ANI reported.

According to ANI, Gandhi is set to address the meeting at the 'Samvidhan Samman Sammelan' to be held in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Saturday at 3 pm.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is the single largest and ruling party in the state, with 30 MLAs representing it. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 25 MLAs while Congress has 16.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission of India announced the dates and schedule for the Assembly elections in the state of Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

The 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand is going to polls on November 13 and 20, while Maharashtra will have a single-phase election on November 20, the ECI said.

A total of 2.60 crore voters are eligible to vote in the state of Jharkhand, with 1.31 crore being male and 1.29 being female voters. The state has 11.84 lakh first-time voters, ANI reported.

The vote counting will take place on November 23 in both states.

As per ANI, Congress and JMM have formed their alliance for the assembly elections, with the seat sharing yet to be finalized.

Congress state in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir stated Friday that the Congress's participation in the elections and the seat-sharing arrangement with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha would be finalized by Saturday or Sunday, ahead of the state's Assembly elections.

In response to concerns over the seat-sharing deal with the JMM, Ghulam Ahmad Mir said, "We (Congress and JMM) have had three rounds of talks and apart from JMM, we will also have a meeting with our stakeholders by this evening. Whatever our participation will be, it will be decided by tomorrow or the day after."

He further added that the names of the candidates have come from the lowest level, ANI reported.

On the other hand, The BJP is set to contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections along with its NDA allies- All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the party said on Friday, according to the news agency.

According to the agreement, the AJSU will compete for 10 seats, the JDU for two, the LJP for Chatra's lone seat, and the BJP for the other 68.

At a joint press conference on Friday, State BJP President Babulal Marandi, AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahato, Union Minister and Jharkhand Election In-Charge Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Election Co-Incharge Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke.

(With inputs from ANI)