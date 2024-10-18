Breaking News
Jharkhand assembly elections 2024: NDA reveals seat-sharing

Updated on: 19 October,2024 07:46 AM IST  |  Ranchi
Agencies |

Chouhan said that the Jharkhand elections will be contested by NDA together. Sarma detailed the seats that will be contested by BJP’s allies AJSU, JDU and LJP

(From right) Himanta Biswa Sarma, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Jharkhand BJP Chief Babulal Marandi and AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahto. Pic/X

The BJP will contest the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections along with NDA allies- All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), the party said on Friday.


According to the current agreement, AJSU will contest on 10 seats, JDU on two seats and LJP will contest the lone seat of Chatra, and the BJP will contest on remaining 68 seats. State BJP president Babulal Marandi, AJSU Chief Sudesh Mahato, along with Union Minister and election in-charge for Jharkhand, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and election co-incharge, Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressed a joint press conference on Friday.


Chouhan said that the Jharkhand elections will be contested by NDA together. Sarma detailed the seats that will be contested by BJP’s allies AJSU, JDU and LJP.  


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

