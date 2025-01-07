Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi condole demise of security personnel in Bijapur Naxal attack

The entire country is united against terror and violence, he added

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. Pic/PTI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed grief over the killing of security personnel in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur on Monday. Eight District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one driver lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by Naxals using an IED in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the martyrdom of many of our soldiers and a driver in the cowardly Naxalite attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh," Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi on X. "I pay my heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and hope for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers. My condolences are with the bereaved families in this difficult time. The entire country is united against terror and violence, he added.

He further stated that the increase in deaths of security personnel raises 'serious' questions about the government's ability to maintain national security. Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Priyanka Gandhi also condemned the 'terror' attack in Bijapur and paid her condolences to the families of the nine people, including eight soldiers, who lost their lives in the IED blast.

"The news of the martyrdom of a large number of soldiers in the Naxalite attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, is extremely sad. The entire country is united against terrorism and strongly condemns it. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, " she wrote in Hindi on X.

She also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. Former Congress Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel paid tribute to the jawans who lost their lives in the incident and urged the officials to look into such attacks.

" It is a very sad incident, I express my condolences and pay tribute to the jawans who lost their lives...time and again such incidents are happening so officials need to look into it...right now, I have returned from Bastar and many jawans are being sent inside ( for anti-Naxalites operation) and they should be sent but carefully," he told ANI.

Nine people, including eight jawans from the Dantewada District Reserve Guard (DRG), were killed when their vehicle was targeted by Naxals in an IED blast in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday.

The incident happened just days after five insurgents were killed in an encounter between security forces and Maoists in Bastar. Initially, four rebels were found dead on Sunday, and one more body was recovered later.

