Bijapur-based journalist's body was found in a septic tank on the premises of a private contractor in the district on Friday

Representational Image

Listen to this article Chhattisgarh: Main accused in Bijapur-based journalist Mukesh Chandrakar murder case arrested x 00:00

Bastar police have arrested the main suspect in journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's murder case. The suspect had been on the run since the murder and has been detained, an official said, ANI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the police, the accused identified as Suresh Chandrakar, was caught in Hyderabad on Sunday night by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Authorities are currently questioning him.

Mukesh Chandrakar was brutally murdered, and his body was found in a septic tank on the property of private contractor Suresh Chandrakar. Police earlier have arrested three individuals involved in the murder - Ritesh Chandrakar, Dinesh Chandrakar, and Mahendra, ANI reported.

Bijapur-based journalist, who had been missing since January 1, his body was found in a septic tank on the premises of a private contractor in the district on Friday.

As per ANI, Mukesh Chandrakar was one of the interlocutors who played a key role in the release of a CRPF constable abducted by Naxals after an encounter in Bijapur back in 2021. He was actively covering Naxal attacks, encounters, and other issues in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

Recently, Chandrakar had done a story on the alleged corruption in road construction, ANI reported.

An eleven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) was launched to catch Suresh Chandrakar who is the main accused in the murder of the journalist.

Speaking to ANI, Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma said that journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was reporting on efforts in order to establish peace and combat naxalism in Bastar.

"Mukesh Chandrakar was covering the areas of inner Bastar, Bastar Junction, for establishing peace in Bastar, for ending the naxalism from Bastar. This murder happened through the conspiracy of Congress leader Suresh Chandrakar, the police immediately took action and registered an FIR. An 11-member SIT has been formed," Chhattisgarh DyCM said.

Mumbai: Journalist arrested, charged with bid to murder taxi driver

Last year, on September 2, the Mumbai police arrested journalist Rishabh Chakravorty for assaulting a cab driver near Asalpha village in Ghatkopar, officials said, ANI reported.

After the arrest, the Mumbai journalist was produced before the court where he was sent to police custody for seven days. Police have added an attempt to murder charge after the victim suffered serious head injuries in the attack, added the police, reported ANI.

The incident happened on August 30, 2024 and was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, which took place in Ghatkopar.

Santosh Ghatekar, the senior police officer of the Parksite Police Station said "the Mumbai journalist dashed the cab with his car near Asalpha village in Ghatkopar after which the cab driver stopped him and asked to compensate for the damage caused to his vehicle," reported ANI.

"But Chakravorty drove away without paying any attention. After this the cab driver followed Chakravorty to his residence on LBS Marg in Ghatkopar and when Chakravorty stopped his car, the cab driver dashed his car from behind, after which Rishabh and a woman who was in the car got out and started slapping the cab driver. He then lifted the driver and slammed him onto the ground, causing serious injuries to his head and body," added the police official, reported ANI.

(With ANI inputs)