Chhattisgarh: Naxals blow up vehicle of security personnel with IED; casualties feared

Chhattisgarh: Naxals blow up vehicle of security personnel with IED; casualties feared

Updated on: 06 January,2025 03:46 PM IST  |  Bijapur
PTI |

The blast occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district. Further details are awaited

Representational pic

Naxalites on Monday blew up a vehicle carrying security personnel with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said, adding that casualties are feared in the incident.


The blast occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district. Further details are awaited.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.


india India news national news chhattisgarh

