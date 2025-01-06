The blast occurred on the Bedre-Kutru Road in Bijapur district. Further details are awaited
Representational pic
Naxalites on Monday blew up a vehicle carrying security personnel with an improvised explosive device in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said, adding that casualties are feared in the incident.
