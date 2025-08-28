As per the Railway Board, the loss occurred because of poor planning and bad execution. The matter pertains to one of the railway yards in which pit lines were constructed but couldn't be put to use because it could have caused operational problems

Referring to a Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report that flagged a Rs 10.72-crore loss, the Railway Board has directed all its zones to carry out a thorough assessment of all factors before beginning the construction of any infrastructure project. As per the Railway Board, the loss occurred because of poor planning and bad execution.

According to news agency PTI, the matter pertains to one of the railway yards in which pit lines were constructed but couldn't be put to use because it could have caused operational problems.

It has also come to light that pit lines are washing lines below the track to clean and maintain the coaches.

However, in an official communication on Tuesday, addressed to the General Managers of all the 17 zones, the Railway Board stated, "In one of the paragraphs of the CAG's report, it was noted that the pit lines were planned in one of the yards. However, after works were physically completed, pit lines could not be connected to the existing yard, as the Operating Department cited that this connection will hamper movement of trains."

The official letter sent to all the 17 zones also highlighted, As a result of poor planning at the initial stage, an infructuous expenditure of Rs 10.72 crore was incurred by the Railways, and this item became an audit para."

Ensuring that all the zones plan properly and carry out a thorough assessment, the Railway Board further stated, “Zonal Railways and Production Units are advised that a decision to construct any infrastructure may be taken only after proper assessment of all factors, including planning for their integration with existing networks.”

In view of maximising profits and making sure that India’s cash-rich entity does not face loss, the Indian Railway Board has been constantly making efforts. Earlier, the Indian Railways also announced that they launched ‘Porter on Call’ for online booking of porter service.

A few months ago, the Indian Railways introduced the system to ensure that passengers enjoy a smooth and effortless journey and do not have to carry heavy baggage while travelling alone or with their families.

