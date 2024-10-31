To ensure safe travel during the festive rush, Indian Railways has boosted security efforts, including intensified inspections and public awareness campaigns led by the Railway Protection Force. These measures aim to prevent accidents and enhance passenger safety across the network.

RPF leads nationwide safety drive against fire hazards Passengers urged to report any suspicious activity 2,414 booked for smoking violations under COTPA

Amidst the ongoing festival rush, Indian Railways has ramped up security measures to ensure safe travel for passengers and to prevent any untoward incidents, according to the Railway Ministry. With large numbers of people travelling for Diwali and the upcoming Chhath Puja, Railways has outlined a comprehensive plan to meet this heightened demand for safe and efficient travel. The Ministry’s statement indicated that the operational experience gained during Navratri and Durga Puja has strengthened preparations for these ongoing festive occasions.

In a press statement, the Ministry urged passengers to remain vigilant, especially in light of the higher number of travellers. It advised passengers to report any suspicious activity or substances on railway premises directly to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) by using the dedicated helpline number 139 or the RailMadad portal, which assists passengers with a range of queries and issues.

“As Diwali approaches, bringing light, joy, and a surge in travel across the country, the RPF has implemented strengthened safety measures to ensure secure and seamless train journeys for millions of passengers,” the Ministry noted, according to PTI. The statement further elaborated that the RPF has launched an extensive safety drive specifically tailored to the festival season to curb potential fire hazards and mitigate the risk of accidents throughout the rail network.

According to the Railway Ministry, the safety initiative has involved close collaboration between RPF and various railway stakeholders, with an emphasis on public awareness. In their efforts to ensure passengers are informed, RPF has rolled out a campaign that includes distributing informational leaflets, putting up posters, performing street plays, and broadcasting regular public announcements. Additionally, the Ministry noted that social media, print, and electronic media are actively being used to spread the safety message to a larger audience.

Since October 15, luggage inspections and parcel checks have been intensified, along with a monitoring system to regulate vendors and hawkers who use portable stoves, or “sigris,” on railway premises. These steps aim to reduce the risk of fire hazards, which could pose a significant threat in such high-traffic areas. The Ministry shared that the safety measures have so far led to action against several offenders. To date, 56 individuals have been booked under the Railway Act for carrying hazardous and inflammable items, while 550 passengers have been fined for smoking on trains, a serious concern given the fire risk it poses.

Additionally, 2,414 individuals have been booked under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) for violations related to smoking, underscoring the Ministry’s commitment to maintaining a safe environment for all travellers.

Director General of the Railway Protection Force, Manoj Yadava, highlighted the need for vigilance during this busy season. “Diwali and Chhath are festivals of joy and togetherness, and the safety of our passengers remains our top priority,” Yadava stated. He appealed to all passengers to cooperate with railway personnel and remain alert to ensure a smooth and secure journey. This proactive approach reflects the RPF’s commitment to not only safeguard travellers but also to encourage passengers to take an active role in maintaining a safe travel environment.

With these extensive measures, Indian Railways is working to make journeys during the festival season as secure as possible, helping millions of passengers reach their destinations to celebrate the season with loved ones.

(With inputs from PTI)