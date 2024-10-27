With the two additional Unreserved Special services, CR's total number of trains operating/planned for the Diwali 2024/Chhat Puja Festivals has reached 583

File pic

Listen to this article Diwali 2024: CR to run two additional Unreserved Festival Special trains between Mumbai and Gorakhpur x 00:00

Central Railway (CR) will operate two additional Unreserved Festival Special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Diwali 2024/Chhat Puja festive period.

ADVERTISEMENT

With these services, CR's total number of trains operating/planned for the Diwali 2024/Chhat Puja Festivals has reached 583.

The details of CSMT-Gorakhpur Unreserved specials are as under:

The 01019 Unreserved Special will depart CSMT Mumbai at 2.30 pm on Monday, October 28, and arrive Gorakhpur at 11 pm the next day.

The 01020 Unreserved Special will depart Gorakhpur at 12.45 am on October 30 and arrive CSMT Mumbai at 10.35 am the next day.

Both the trains will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti stations.

The trains comprise 15 sleeper class coaches and two guard-cum-brake vans. The sleeper coaches will run as unreserved.



For detailed timings and halts, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.



CR has appealed to passengers to travel with valid tickets to avoid any inconvenience.

CR imposes temporary curbs on platform ticket sales at some stations ahead of festive season

In anticipation of a surge in travellers during the upcoming festive season, CR has implemented temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets at key stations to manage crowding and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises, news agency ANI reported.

A notice issued by CR stated, "Temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets have been imposed at major stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, and Nagpur. This step aims to manage crowding on platforms and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises."

According to ANI, these restrictions are effective immediately and will remain in place until November 8, 2024, covering the Diwali 2024 and Chhath Puja festivals.

"Senior citizens and those with medical needs are exempt from these restrictions," the statement further clarified.

CR has also urged passengers to plan accordingly and adhere to these new regulations to facilitate a smooth and safe travel experience during the festive period, ANI reported.

(With ANI inputs)