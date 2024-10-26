Railway tracks across Neral and Igatpuri stations in Maharashtra were cleared of garbage and littering. The dead end of diesel loco shed at Kalyan was also cleaned to clear visibility

With stations across divisions in Maharashtra creating awareness amongst staff as well as the passengers at large, cleanliness across neglected points has become an inherent part of day-to-day activities. This has highlighted a visible progress.

The flow of cleanliness events under special campaign activities has shown significant progress with 'Rail Chaupal' sessions which have brought the general public involvement and inclusiveness.

Every section of the Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer's (PCME) office has been regularly investing a small interval for cleaning of their respective section.

Across divisions, tracks and surrounding areas were cleared of garbage and thick vegetation left by the retreating monsoon. Railway tracks across Neral and Igatpuri stations in Maharashtra were cleared of garbage and littering. The dead end of diesel loco shed at Kalyan was cleaned by clearing the thick vegetation to clear visibility and also ensure safety in working for pointsman.

Tracks were also cleaned at Burhanpur railway station Rail Chaupal at Ajni Railway Colony in Nagpur division. The staff were explained about the importance of wearing protective gears for safety and hygiene. Chandrapur Railway Colony was cleaned by removing garbage and weeding off thick bushes.

The Tadiwala Railway Colony in Pune was intensively cleaned after removing the leaves and branches that were scattered around. At Solapur, dormitory premises were also properly cleared of the thick vegetation and made to look neat. After counselling the residents on cleanliness, a tree plantation activity was conducted at Modi Railway Colony in Solapur.