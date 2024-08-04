Suraj Sharma, a resident of Sheetla Mata of Chaksu, was returning from Galtaji Teerth after filling water when a speeding car hit him from behind on JLN Marg

A 24-year-old kanwariya died after being hit by a car at JLN Marg in Rajasthan's Jaipur on Sunday, the police said, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, Suraj Sharma, a resident of Sheetla Mata of Chaksu, was returning from Galtaji Teerth after filling water when a speeding car hit him from behind on JLN Marg, they said.

He was rushed to a nearest hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

Sharma had left home on Saturday night with a group of 60 people who were returning from Galtaji Teerth today, they said.

Searches are on for the driver and the CCTV footage installed around the accident spot are being scanned, they said, adding that the body has been sent to Jaipuria Hospital for post-mortem, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Sharma worked at a jewellery company located in Sitapura industrial area, as per the PTI.

UP: 2 kanwariyas killed, 10 hurt as tractor-trolley overturns in Hapur

Meanwhile, in an another incident, two kanwariyas were killed and 10 more injured after their tractor-trolley overturned in Hapur in western Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday, reported the PTI.

The kanwariyas (Shiva devotees), residents of Ghaziabad, were travelling to Brajghat in Hapur to fetch water from the Ganga.

The driver of the tractor-trolley lost control over the vehicle and it overturned on a highway in the Babu Garh area late Thursday. The trolley was carrying more than 20 kanwariyas at the time of the crash, police said.

Those hurt in the accident were taken to a hospital in police vehicles. Some kanwariyas, whose injuries were severe, were referred to Meerut for medical treatment, they said, as per the PTI.

Babu Garh police station in-charge Vijay Gupta said, "Police reached the spot immediately and admitted the injured to the hospital. Due to the serious condition of some, they were referred to Meerut for adequate treatment."

"Unfortunately, two young men, Saurabh and Chirag, died during treatment," he said and added that their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and families informed.

Gupta said a probe is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident, the PTI reported.

