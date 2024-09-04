The Rajasthan Government, led by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, held a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday and made several important decisions, including 33 per cent reservation for women in the police department

The Rajasthan Government, led by Chief Minister (CM) Bhajanlal Sharma, held a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday and made several important decisions, one of them being the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in the police department, news agency ANI reported.



Deputy CM Premchand Bairwa and Minister Jogaram Patel conveyed the decisions in an address to the media following the Cabinet meeting.



Speaking on the decision to approve 33 per cent reservation to women in the police department, Patel said, "The Rajasthan Police Subordinate Service Rules, 1989, have been amended for this purpose."



The minister also informed that land has been allocated for the development of solar energy to ensure that farmers receive the electricity they need.



A decision has also been made to provide additional reservations for athletes who perform well in the ongoing Paralympics as well as other sports.



Patel also informed that in the case of the death of a government employee with disabilities, the close relatives of the deceased will be entitled to pension benefits."



On August 29, the Rajasthan Government took major decisions in the interest of employees in the Cabinet meeting, including an increase in the state employees' gratuity and death gratuity from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.



The Cabinet also decided that the employees will get the benefit of a family pension at an increased rate for 10 years on the lines of central employees.

Rajasthan CM asks industrialists to visit in state

Last week, CM Sharma invited industrialists to invest in the state and set up industries.



"I wish you all the best for the upcoming Ganesh festival. I have come to invite you and I assure you that I will not let any shortcomings come in the way," said the Chief Minister.



"Before this, I spoke to my officers and industrialists who have set up their industries in Rajasthan before. Not a single industrialist has gone back. Their industries have grown. I assure you that the commitment will be fulfilled. Today, Rajasthan is ready to take a big leap", added Sharma.



Earlier, CM Sharma held a roadshow in Mumbai to raise awareness on the 'Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit 2024', scheduled to be held in December.

(With ANI inputs)