The meteorological department has predicted that the period of heavy rain will continue in the state for the next few days

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article Trains cancelled, diverted as heavy rains continue in Rajasthan x 00:00

Heavy rains lashed parts of Rajasthan leading to the cancellation or diversion of trains due to damage to a railway track, officials said Wednesday, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the PTI, a North Western Railway official said five trains were cancelled, two were partially cancelled and the route of another was changed due to damage to the Jodhpur-Jaisalmer railway track.

The meteorological department has predicted that the period of heavy rain will continue in the state for the next few days.

As per the Jaipur Met Centre, in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Wednesday, rains were recorded with thunder at most places in the state.

Heavy rain was recorded at some places in Jaipur, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Chittorgarh, Pratapgarh, Banswara, Kota, Bundi, Baran, Tonk, Jodhpur, Jalore and Pali districts and heavy to very heavy rain wasrecorded at some places in Udaipur, Bhilwara and Barmer districts, as per the PTI.

Rishabhdev in Udaipur, with 167 mm, recorded the highest rainfall. In Gudha Malani of Barmer, 147 mm of rain was recorded and Kotdi of Bhilwara saw 119 mm rainfall.

In the 24 hour-period, 93 mm rain was also recorded in Nainwa of Bundi, 86 mm in Banswara, 84 mm in Nokhda of Barmer, 84 mm in Bassi of Jaipur, 80 mm in Lavan of Dausa, 80 mm in Sanchore of Jalore, 75 mm in Pipalda of Kota, 77 mm in Mangrol of Baran and 73 mm in Badi Sadri of Chittorgarh, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

A met official said that a low-pressure area that formed over Madhya Pradesh has weakened today and has turned into a cyclonic circulation and is currently located over the south-western Rajasthan region.

A new low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours, the official said.

As a result of the weather conditions, there is a possibility of heavy and very heavy rains at some places in Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota and Ajmer divisions on Wednesday.

Moderate to heavy rains can also occur in some parts of Jaipur, Bharatpur and Bikaner divisions.

The monsoon will remain active in most parts of eastern Rajasthan for the next four to five days and heavy rain activities will be continuing at some places, according to the weather department.

(with PTI inputs)