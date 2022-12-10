Breaking News
Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot joins Bharat Jodo Yatra, calls it 'journey of every class'

Updated on: 10 December,2022 12:59 PM IST  |  Bundi
ANI |

"Cleanliness warriors, sweepers are also joining the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. #BharatJodoYatra There is a journey of every class, there is a platform to raise the issues of every class," tweeted CM Gehlot

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot joins Bharat Jodo Yatra, calls it 'journey of every class'

File Photo


Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot joined Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, along with party MP Rahul Gandhi and others on Saturday.


The padayatra resumed from Rangpuria village in Bundi district, Rajasthan.



"Cleanliness warriors, sweepers are also joining the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'. #BharatJodoYatra There is a journey of every class, there is a platform to raise the issues of every class," tweeted CM Gehlot.


People were seen joining the march in large numbers holding banners and party flags.

Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.

The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has so far covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, and has now entered Rajasthan.

Earlier on December 8, Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra has contributed in party's performance in the hill state, Himachal Pradesh.

"We have won the Himachal elections. I want to thank the people, our workers and leaders as due to their efforts this result has come. I want to thank Priyanka Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra also helped us with this. Sonia Gandhi's blessings are also with us," Kharge told reporters.

