In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, a massive house fire in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district claimed the lives of two siblings

On Thursday, an eight-year-old boy and his sister died after their thatched house caught fire in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, a devastating fire broke out at the residence of Prabhulal Gameti in Chhatri village, located in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district. According to Patiya SHO Devendra Singh, the blaze erupted suddenly, trapping Prabhulal's four children inside the house, reported PTI.

Singh stated that Prabhulal and his wife, Pushpa, rushed inside but managed to save only two children.

As per PTI, those killed have been identified as Siddharth and Jeenal, he said, adding that the reason behind the blaze is not clear yet.

The bodies of the deceased children have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO informed, reported PTI.

Fire breaks out at Thane building; 95 electricity meters destroyed

A major fire broke out on Thursday morning in the power meter room of a seven-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, damaging 95 electricity meters, according to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

No person was injured in the incident, which took place at the Savitribai Phule building in Dharmaveer Nagar along Diva-Agasan Road in Diva. The incident was reported at approximately 5:16 am by the Diva Fire Station to the Disaster Management Room.

After the fire broke out, thick smoke engulfed the entire Thane building, causing panic among residents, many of whom rushed out of their homes for safety.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, the blaze erupted in the meter room on the ground floor of B-Wing in the ground-plus-seven-storey Thane building. Firefighters responded promptly, deploying one fire engine and a rescue vehicle.

The flames destroyed 95 electric meters, prompting the power supplier to immediately disconnect the electricity supply to the building for safety reasons.

Fire brigade personnel brought the flames under control by 6:16 am. The disaster management cell said an investigation was launched to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

(With inputs from PTI)