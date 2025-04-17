Breaking News
South Mumbai resident wins 40-year battle against city police
Mumbai: Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde gets a feel of shaky wheels
Survey finds 45 per cent of Mumbai children are overweight
Mumbai: Housing society accused of dumping strays in Aarey colony, two pups dead
Mumbai: BMC to set up dedicated war room to monitor nullah desilting operations
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan fire Two siblings die in house fire in Udaipur district

Rajasthan fire: Two siblings die in house fire in Udaipur district

Updated on: 17 April,2025 01:13 PM IST  |  Jaipur
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

In a tragic incident on Wednesday night, a massive house fire in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district claimed the lives of two siblings

Rajasthan fire: Two siblings die in house fire in Udaipur district

The blaze erupted suddenly, trapping Prabhulal's four children inside the house. Representational Image

Listen to this article
Rajasthan fire: Two siblings die in house fire in Udaipur district
x
00:00

On Thursday, an eight-year-old boy and his sister died after their thatched house caught fire in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Thursday.


On Wednesday night, a devastating fire broke out at the residence of Prabhulal Gameti in Chhatri village, located in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district. According to Patiya SHO Devendra Singh, the blaze erupted suddenly, trapping Prabhulal's four children inside the house, reported PTI.


Singh stated that Prabhulal and his wife, Pushpa, rushed inside but managed to save only two children.


As per PTI, those killed have been identified as Siddharth and Jeenal, he said, adding that the reason behind the blaze is not clear yet.

The bodies of the deceased children have been sent for post-mortem, the SHO informed, reported PTI.

Fire breaks out at Thane building; 95 electricity meters destroyed

A major fire broke out on Thursday morning in the power meter room of a seven-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane district, damaging 95 electricity meters, according to the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

No person was injured in the incident, which took place at the Savitribai Phule building in Dharmaveer Nagar along Diva-Agasan Road in Diva. The incident was reported at approximately 5:16 am by the Diva Fire Station to the Disaster Management Room.

After the fire broke out, thick smoke engulfed the entire Thane building, causing panic among residents, many of whom rushed out of their homes for safety.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell, the blaze erupted in the meter room on the ground floor of B-Wing in the ground-plus-seven-storey Thane building. Firefighters responded promptly, deploying one fire engine and a rescue vehicle.

The flames destroyed 95 electric meters, prompting the power supplier to immediately disconnect the electricity supply to the building for safety reasons.

Fire brigade personnel brought the flames under control by 6:16 am. The disaster management cell said an investigation was launched to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

udaipur rajasthan national news Fire india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK