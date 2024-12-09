The child was playing in an agriculture field at Kalikhad village when he slipped into the borewell on Monday afternoon, an official said

A five-year-old child fell into an open borewell on Monday in Papada police station area of Rajasthan's Dausa district, prompting authorities to launch a rescue operation.

Aryan was playing in an agriculture field at Kalikhad village when he slipped into the borewell this afternoon, and has been trapped at a depth of about 150 feet inside, Nangal Circle Officer Charul Gupta said.

Oxygen is being supplied to the boy through a pipe, the officer said, adding that local police along with an SDRF team are working to save him.

The SDRF team is monitoring the camera inserted in the borewell to see the movement of the child, officials said.

District Collector Devendra Kumar also reached the spot and spoke to the officials about the efforts being made to rescue the child safely.

