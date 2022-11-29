×
Rajasthan: One dead in Bikaner market fire

Updated on: 29 November,2022 01:35 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

The fire broke out around 10 pm on Monday and, soon, it engulfed the market, which had nearly 22 temporary shops of woolen clothes

Jaipur


An elderly man was burnt alive when a market caught fire in Rajasthan's Bikaner district, police said on Tuesday.


The fire broke out around 10 pm on Monday and, soon, it engulfed the market, which had nearly 22 temporary shops of woolen clothes.



A 55-year-old man, Ramjan, who also had a shop there, got trapped and burnt alive, Kotgate police station inspector Pradeep Singh said.

He said Ramjan was sleeping in the shop. Other shopkeepers managed to escape when the fire broke out, but he could not, he said.

Fire brigades from the army were also pressed into service to control the fire, he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

