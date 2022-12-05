Rajasthan: Over 54 per cent votes polled till 3 pm in Sardarshahar assembly bypoll

×
Updated on: 05 December,2022 04:52 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

Voting started at 8 am amid tight security arrangements at all 295 booths set up in the segment. It will conclude at 5 pm

Representative Image


Over 54 per cent voting was registered till 3 pm on Monday in the Sardarshahar assembly by-election in Rajasthan's Churu district.


Voting started at 8 am amid tight security arrangements at all 295 booths set up in the segment. It will conclude at 5 pm, an official said.



By 3 pm, 54.95 per cent polling was recorded, he said.


A total of 2,89,843 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the bypoll necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma on October 9.

The Congress has fielded late Sharma's son Anil Kumar, while former MLA Ashok Kumar is the BJP candidate for the seat.

Also Read: Rajasthan: Media has 'boycotted' Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, says Ashok Gehlot

Eight other candidates are in the fray: Lalchand of the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP), Sanwarmal Meghwal of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Parmana Ram of the Indian People's Green Party and Independent candidates Subhash Chandra, Vijay Pal Singh Sheoran, Umesh Sahu, Prem Singh and Surendra Singh Rajpurohit.

The votes will be counted on December 8.

In the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, the Congress currently has 107 MLAs, BJP 71, RLP three, CPI(M) and Bhartiya Tribal Party two each, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) one and 13 are Independents.

