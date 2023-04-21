Rajasthan Police file complaint against vice-chairman of state welfare board for hurting religious sentiments

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 April,2023 04:29 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Kapasan Station House Officer (SHO) Gajendra Singh said an advocate filed a complaint against Chatraram Deshbandu on Friday, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments

A police complaint has been filed against the vice chairman of the state welfare board for denotified, nomadic and semi-nomadic tribes for allegedly making derogatory remarks against a Hindu deity in the Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan.


Kapasan Station House Officer (SHO) Gajendra Singh said an advocate filed a complaint against Chatraram Deshbandu on Friday, accusing him of hurting religious sentiments.



He said an FIR has not been registered on the complaint as the matter was being probed. Further action will be taken on the basis of the facts emerging during the initial probe.


Also Read: Madhya Pradesh outfit approaches police against rapper Badshah's new song

The SHO said Deshbandu is accused of making the remark during a Mahapanchayat near Kapasan town on April 18, a video of which has also gone viral on the internet.

Chatraram could not be contacted for comments.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

