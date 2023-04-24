Breaking News
Rajasthan: Three charred to death after collision between trailer trucks in Barmer

Updated on: 24 April,2023 11:35 AM IST  |  Barmer
ANI |

The incident occurred at around 4 am in the Alpura village near the Gudamalani Laduram petrol pump

Three people were charred to death while another was critically injured after two trailer trucks caught fire following a collision in Rajasthan's Barmer district in the early hours on Monday, police said.


The incident occurred at around 4 am in the Alpura village near the Gudamalani Laduram petrol pump.



The injured person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.


According to police, two trailers collided in the morning on the highway while transiting from Bikaner to Sanchore. Both trailers caught fire after the collision. There were a total of four people in the trailers including the drivers.

Head constable Gudamalani, Sultan Singh said, "A trailer was going from Bikaner towards Sanchore. The second trailer loaded with tiles was coming from the front. Initial investigation suggests that the collision occurred when a trailer driver dozed off."

The fire brigade was called on the spot following the fire, however, most parts of the trucks were charred by the time it arrived.

"The fire brigade was called on the spot. By then both the trailers were more than 60-80 per cent burnt. Pradeep (23), son of Ramchandra, and Laxmanram, son of Bharmal, were travelling in the trailer filled with tiles. Both are residents of the village Dharnok in Nokha of Bikaner. Pradeep was burnt alive while Laxmanram was seriously injured. His treatment is going on in the hospital. Meanwhile, Mohammed Hasaf Sharif's son Samu Khan, a resident of Jhajhu, Bikaner was in a trailer filled with soil. He was burnt alive. Apart from this, another deceased has yet not been identified."

"After the incident, there was an extended jam on the spot. Traffic was disrupted for two hours," the head constable added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

