The duo had demanded bribe from the complainant for not making him an accused in a case under the Excise Act and for not beating a man taken into custody

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Rajasthan: Two police officials held for bribery in Jalore x 00:00

A police inspector and a head constable have been arrested by the anti corruption bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in Jalore district of Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused -- Amar Singh, SHO, Karda police station and head constable Prataparam -- were caught red-handed by a team of the anti corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The duo had demanded bribe from the complainant for not making him an accused in a case under the Excise Act and for not beating a man taken into custody in connection with the case.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused were arrested, a Rajasthan ACB official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever