Breaking News
BMC trials ‘lifeguard drones’
Vikhroli East-West connector misses yet another deadline!
Food delivery man injured in drunk driving incident on Andheri-Kurla Road
Missing Rs 5-cr train engine returns intact
Badass Beg does good at Badwater
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Rajasthan Two police officials held for bribery in Jalore

Rajasthan: Two police officials held for bribery in Jalore

Updated on: 11 July,2023 06:00 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

Top

The duo had demanded bribe from the complainant for not making him an accused in a case under the Excise Act and for not beating a man taken into custody

Rajasthan: Two police officials held for bribery in Jalore

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Rajasthan: Two police officials held for bribery in Jalore
x
00:00

A police inspector and a head constable have been arrested by the anti corruption bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in Jalore district of Rajasthan, officials said on Tuesday.


The accused -- Amar Singh, SHO, Karda police station and head constable Prataparam -- were caught red-handed by a team of the anti corruption bureau (ACB) on Monday, they said.


The duo had demanded bribe from the complainant for not making him an accused in a case under the Excise Act and for not beating a man taken into custody in connection with the case.


After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused were arrested, a Rajasthan ACB official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
rajasthan Crime News anti-corruption bureau India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK