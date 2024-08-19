Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary 2024: Unveiling lesser-known facts about India’s youngest Prime Minister

Rajiv Gandhi, one of India's most famous politicians, was born on August 20, 1944. After taking office at 41, Rajiv Gandhi, India's youngest Prime Minister made an everlasting impression on the country's political landscape.

Rajiv Gandhi, one of India's most famous politicians, was born on August 20, 1944. After taking office at 41, Rajiv Gandhi, India's youngest Prime Minister made an everlasting impression on the country's political landscape. His term was a mix of modernisation, technological advancement, and efforts to unite a heterogeneous society. On the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary 2024, let's look at some lesser-known parts of his life and leadership that remain relevant in Indian history.

A Reluctant Politician

Rajiv Gandhi was not always drawn towards politics. Unlike many leaders who spent years honing their political careers, Rajiv had first taken a different path. He was a trained pilot who worked for Indian Airlines, a far cry from the political world dominated by his mother, Indira Gandhi, and the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty. Rajiv was driven into politics to support his mother, who was then Prime Minister, following the terrible death of his younger brother, Sanjay Gandhi, in an aircraft crash in 1980. This hesitant foray into politics paved the way for his ultimate climb to power as India's leader.

A Moderniser at Heart

Rajiv Gandhi is widely renowned for his efforts to modernise India, particularly in the fields of technology and communication. What is less well known is his level of involvement in India's technical revolution. His vision inspired the introduction of computers and the expansion of telecommunications, laying the groundwork for India's IT revolution. Rajiv's efforts to bring technology to the masses were initially greeted with opposition, but his vision of a contemporary, digital India remained unshakeable. His efforts to increase computer literacy and develop the telecom network won him the moniker of "Father of Information Technology and Telecom Revolution in India".

Youth Empowerment

One of Rajiv Gandhi's most significant but frequently neglected initiatives was his emphasis on empowering India's youth. He believed that the kids were the nation's future and should play a larger part in defining its fate. His government lowered the voting age from 21 to 18, allowing millions of young Indians to participate in the democratic process. Rajiv also encouraged young people to get involved in politics, and many of today's political leaders began their careers during his term in power.

Advocacy for Decentralisation

Rajiv Gandhi was a major supporter of decentralising power and promoting local governance. His efforts resulted in the development of the Panchayati Raj system, which aimed to empower village councils and bring governance closer to the people. This initiative was a crucial step towards boosting grassroots democracy and giving local issues the attention they deserved. Rajiv Gandhi established the groundwork for the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments, which granted constitutional standing to Panchayati Raj institutions.

A Diplomat on the World Stage

Rajiv Gandhi's role as a diplomat is a lesser-known component of his career. He played a critical role in mending India's relations with its neighbours and other world countries. Despite facing hurdles, his activities in the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and efforts to create peace in Sri Lanka demonstrated his commitment to regional stability and international diplomacy.