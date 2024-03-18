Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops drop case against Sajjan Jindal
Mumbai: 6 years on, Gokhale bridge victim’s kin awaits railway job
BMC ki guarantee: Potholes this year, too
Mumbai: 50 animals dead at Byculla Zoo, citizens express concern
Mumbai: Coastal Road sees most traffic between 3 pm and 4 pm
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Rameswaram fishermen union in TN protest arrest of 21 fisherfolks by Sri Lankan Navy
<< Back to Elections 2024

Rameswaram fishermen union in TN protest arrest of 21 fisherfolks by Sri Lankan Navy

Updated on: 18 March,2024 07:55 AM IST  |  Chennai
IANS |

Top

The association leaders and fishermen's families had also blocked the road in Rameswaram against the arrest

Rameswaram fishermen union in TN protest arrest of 21 fisherfolks by Sri Lankan Navy

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Rameswaram fishermen union in TN protest arrest of 21 fisherfolks by Sri Lankan Navy
x
00:00

A fishermen's association of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu staged a protest on Sunday against the arrest of 21 fellow fisherfolks by the Sri Lankan Navy.


The association leaders and fishermen's families had also blocked the road in Rameswaram against the arrest.


Association leader A.R. Devadass told IANS that the fishermen in the area feel helpless due to the continuous arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy, adding that the Central government should take the matter "seriously".


He said with the arrest of these 21 fishermen and holding back 2 boats, the Sri Lankan Navy has seized a total of 18 Indian boats and arrested 146 Indian fishermen since the beginning of 2024.

Twenty-one fishermen hailing from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Sunday over alleged violation of the International Maritime Border Line (IMBL).

They were taken to Kankesanthurai Harbour in Sri Lanka for further investigation.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sri lanka tamil nadu news national news india India news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK