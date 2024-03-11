Tamil Nadu: Customs seizes over Rs 100 crore worth narcotic drugs in Pudukottai

Customs department said that it seized over Rs 100 crore worth of hashish and ganja from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu

The Customs department on Monday said its officials have seized over Rs 100 crore worth of hashish and ganja from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu, reported the PTI.

According to the PTI, the officers of Tiruchirappalli Customs Preventive Commissionerate made the seizure from a shed located in a prawn farm in Mimisal village.

A post on the official 'X' handle of Tiruchirappalli Customs (Preventive) Zone said the seizure was made on the basis of information.

On receiving information that huge quantities of narcotic substances like hashish and ganja were stored in a shed located in the prawn farm "for being smuggled out of India to Srilanka," officials rushed to the spot, it said.

"The shed was thoroughly examined and 48 bags containing contrabands like Hashish and ganja were recovered. As there was no power supply in the shed, the contraband was taken to the nearby Customs office. After testing it was found that the goods were Narcotic Drugs viz., 100 kg of Hashish valued at Rs 110 crore and 876 kg of dry Ganja, valued at Rs 1.05 crore," it added, the news agency reported on Monday.

Recently, 99 kg of hashish, valued around Rs 108 crore, was seized from near Mandapam in the state.

In an another incident, last week, the Airport Special Cargo Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III recovered the concealment of 447 grams of marijuana imported from Thailand and arrested one accused involved in the import on Tuesday, an official said, reported news agency ANI.

According to the Mumbai customs officials, the marijuana was concealed inside a pressure washer, reported ANI.

Earlier this month, in a crackdown on smuggling, Mumbai Airport Customs officials intercepted an Indian national arriving from Dubai and seized a cache of contraband, including gold jewellery, rhodium coins, and iPhones, according to an official statement, reported ANI.

The passenger was found to be carrying five pieces of 24-karat gold jewelry, three rhodium-plated coins, and cut pieces of wire collectively weighing 215.00 grams (net). Two iPhones (Pro 128 GB) were also recovered from the individual's possession.

As per the officials, "gold jewellery was found concealed on the body of the passenger; while the gold-cut piece of wire was concealed in amul butter, hanky, and clothes. The iPhones, on the other hand, were concealed in a handbag," customs officials added, reported ANI.

In another case, the Mumbai Customs seized more than 3.03 kg gold valued at Rs 1.66 crore in ten different cases over four days at the city international airport.

The Airport Commissionarate of Mumbai Customs found the gold concealed in places such as the aircraft seat, body cavities of passengers, a washroom, butter packets, handkerchiefs and other clothes of passengers from March 1 to 4, the Mumbai Customs Zone-III posted on its official X handle. While examining the luggage of the suspected passengers, officials found gold concealed in small packets of butter, handkerchiefs and other clothes, officials added.

(with PTI and ANI inputs)

