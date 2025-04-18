Breaking News
12-year-old Thane boy found alone on train while trying to reach grandfather in UP
Thane: 29 kids abused at child shelter, five people held in Kalyan
Mumbai: SGNP leopard to shoot videos via radio collar
Mumbai: Dentist held for buying kids, assaulting them
Mumbai: Two chain-snatching incidents in 20 mins in Powai; thieves held
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > India News > Article > Rajnath Singh unveils life size statue of Maharana Pratap in Maharashtras Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Rajnath Singh unveils life-size statue of Maharana Pratap in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Updated on: 18 April,2025 08:39 PM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

While speaking at the event, he said that Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are national heroes and not Mughal ruler Aurangzeb

Rajnath Singh unveils life-size statue of Maharana Pratap in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar

Rajnath Singh alleged that post-Independence, historians with Left leanings did not give due credit to Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Rajnath Singh unveils life-size statue of Maharana Pratap in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar
x
00:00

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday unveiled the life-size statue of Maharana Pratap in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.  


PTI reported that while speaking at the event, he said that Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are national heroes and not Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.


"Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj drew inspiration from Maharana Pratap, especially for guerilla warfare tactics," the Union Minister stated.


According to PTI, Singh also alleged that post-Independence, historians with Left leanings did not give due credit to both Maharana Pratap and Shivaji Maharaj but eulogised Aurangzeb.

"Those who feel that Aurangzeb was a hero should have read Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who wrote that the Mughal emperor was a cruel, fundamentalist ruler," he said.

Maharana Pratap sacrificed his life to uphold his self-respect and challenged the dominance of Mughal Emperor Akbar, Singh stated, according to PTI.

Apart from his exemplary bravery, Maharana Pratap united all sections of society, the defence minister said, adding that tribals and Muslims were also a part of his army.

"Hakim Khan Suri sacrificed his life in the battle of Haldighati, fighting against the Mughals. A Muslim youth was Shivaji Maharaj's bodyguard," stated Singh.

Those who eulogize Aurangzeb insult the Muslims, the minister added.

Earlier in the day, Singh was received at the airport by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. 

During his visit, he also addressed industry representatives in the district and assured them that the government is committed to make the country self-reliant in the defence sector and has already taken several steps in this direction.

Singh also claimed that India's defence exports have risen from Rs 600 crore in 2014 to Rs 24,000 crore.

"Our target is to achieve [exports worth] Rs 50,000 crore by 2029-30," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government has taken several major steps to achieve self-reliance and declared items that will be indigenously manufactured and not imported, he noted, adding that the defence production is at Rs 1.60 lakh crore at present and the aim is to increase it to Rs 3 lakh crore.

Singh said that Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has a good potential to become a production hub.

"You have a mature industrial ecosystem here. Come to me with concrete proposals," he told industry representatives.

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india India news shivaji maharaj rajnath singh maharashtra devendra fadnavis

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK