Rape case filed against Sonia Gandhi's personal secretary PP Madhavan

The woman alleged that the accused lured her on the pretext of providing her a job and had promised marriage

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Delhi Police has registered a case of rape and criminal intimidation against Congress president Sonia Gandhi's personal secretary PP Madhavan on a complaint by a 26-year-old woman, officials said on Monday.

The woman alleged that the accused lured her on the pretext of providing her a job and had promised marriage, they said.

A police officer said the victim was allegedly raped and threatened of dire consequences by the accused if she reported the matter.

"A complaint was received at the Uttam Nagar police station on June 25. A case under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. We are investigating the matter," said M Harsha Vardhan, Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Also Read: Death penalty in Sakinaka rape-murder case: ‘First 18 days of probe crucial; quizzed 37 witnesses

He said the police were investigating the allegations levelled against a 71-year-old man who is working as a personal secretary to a senior political leader.

Though the DCP did not name the political leader, officials in the Delhi Police said the allegations were levelled against Madhavan.

The officials said the woman lives in Delhi and her husband died in 2020. The husband used to work at the Congress party office, they said, adding that he used to affix hoardings.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.