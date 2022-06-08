Mumbai: Man booked for raping 26-year-old woman he befriended on social media

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 June,2022 08:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The incident took place earlier this week when the 35-year-old accused allegedly met the victim and took her to an undisclosed location in Chembur and raped her

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A case has been registered against a man for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman he befriended on social media in the eastern suburb of Chembur here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place earlier this week when the 35-year-old accused allegedly met the victim and took her to an undisclosed location in Chembur and raped her, an official from Tilak Nagar police said.




The accused had gotten acquainted with the victim on social media and during their online chats, the latter had informed him that she was under a lot of debt and needed help to repay them, he said.


