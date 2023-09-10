Rare Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj artefact to be brought back from UK, says govt

The announcement coincided with the G20 Leaders' Summit, which kicked off in Delhi on Saturday

The ministry said that "repatriation of our treasured artefacts is a big win"
The ministry also shared a poster bearing the tagline "India reclaims its history"

A rare artefact associated with Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is set to be repatriated from the United Kingdom, the Union Ministry of Culture has said.

In a post on X on Saturday, the ministry said that "repatriation of our treasured artefacts is a big win for India's diplomatic efforts".

The announcement coincided with the G20 Leaders' Summit, which kicked off in Delhi on Saturday.

"Our glorious heritage returns. Get ready to witness history in the making as the legendary 'wagh nakh' of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is all set to make its triumphant return to where it truly belongs," the ministry said in its post.

It used the hashtags #CultureUnitesAll and #G20India with the post.

The ministry also shared a poster bearing the tagline "India reclaims its history". The poster referred to the 'wagh nakh' as "the weapon used to vanquish Afzal Khan".

On Friday, the Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar stated that the government would bring 'Wagh Nakh' (metal claws used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) in November from United Kingdom, after which it will be kept at a spot for everyone to visit.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Mungantiwar said, "On October 3rd we will be signing an MoU in London and in November will bring the Wagh Nakh (metal claws used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj"

The minister further added, "As per the MoU, we will not be able to take Wagh Nakh in all the districts of Maharashtra which we had earlier thought, instead we will keep Wagh Nakh at a particular spot where all the people will be able to visit."

The 'Wagh Nakh', the tiger claws used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to kill the general of Bijapur Sultanate, Afzal Khan, in 1659.

"The Wagh Nakh is not just a thing for the people of the state but a symbol of faith," added the state minister.

This year, 350th coronation anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was celebrated across Maharashtra by the state government and followers of the Maratha ruler.

(With inputs from PTI)