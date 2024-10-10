Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > News > India News > Article > Gujarat government declares a day of state mourning to pay tributes to Ratan Tata

Gujarat government declares a day of state mourning to pay tributes to Ratan Tata

Updated on: 10 October,2024 07:51 PM IST  |  Ahmedabad
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached Mumbai and offered floral tributes to Ratan Tata

Gujarat government declares a day of state mourning to pay tributes to Ratan Tata

Well-wishers and dignitaries visit the the National Centre for Performing Arts to pay their last respect to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away on Wednesday late night, aged 86. Pic/ Shadab Khan

Listen to this article
Gujarat government declares a day of state mourning to pay tributes to Ratan Tata
x
00:00

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Ratan Tata, who passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday night, reporter PTI.


The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings across the state of Gujarat, according to a notification issued by the state government on Thursday.


The notification also mentioned that there won’t be any official programme during the day.


Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached Mumbai and offered floral tributes to Tata, whose mortal remains were kept in the National Centre for Performing Arts in the city for people to pay their last respects from 10 am to 4 pm, on Thursday. 

In a statement, Patel expressed his grief over Ratan Tata's demise, saying India has lost its ‘Ratan’ (gem) and that his death has left a void which can never be filled.

While calling him “A true beacon of humility and integrity”, CM Bhupendra added that Ratan Tata’s legacy of giving back to society will continue to inspire generations on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of posts on X, said he was “extremely pained” by the demise of Ratan Tata, “A visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being”.

“Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and his admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” PM Modi on his X handle.

Earlier today, the government of Maharashtra announced a day of state mourning and that the funeral will be held with full state honours.

The cabinet of the Maharashtra government also urged the Central government to confer Ratan Tata with the esteemed Bharat Ratna posthumously, the highest civilian award in India.

The state government of Jharkhand also declared a one-day of state mourning to honour Ratan Tata.

"A one-day state mourning has been declared on the demise of former Chairman of Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand," wrote the Jharkhand CM on his X handle in Hindi.

Industrialist-philanthropist Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, passed away at age 86, late Wednesday night, in Breach Candy Hospital.

Ratan Tata’s mortal remains were taken to Worli in Mumbai for a State Funeral, watch:

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ratan tata gujarat worli mumbai india India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK