Well-wishers and dignitaries visit the the National Centre for Performing Arts to pay their last respect to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata who passed away on Wednesday late night, aged 86. Pic/ Shadab Khan

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced a one-day state mourning as a mark of respect to Ratan Tata, who passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday night, reporter PTI.

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings across the state of Gujarat, according to a notification issued by the state government on Thursday.

The notification also mentioned that there won’t be any official programme during the day.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reached Mumbai and offered floral tributes to Tata, whose mortal remains were kept in the National Centre for Performing Arts in the city for people to pay their last respects from 10 am to 4 pm, on Thursday.

In a statement, Patel expressed his grief over Ratan Tata's demise, saying India has lost its ‘Ratan’ (gem) and that his death has left a void which can never be filled.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Shri Ratan Tata Ji, a visionary leader whose business acumen and relentless dedication transformed India's business landscape.



A true beacon of humility and integrity, his legacy of giving back to society will continue to inspire… — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) October 9, 2024

While calling him “A true beacon of humility and integrity”, CM Bhupendra added that Ratan Tata’s legacy of giving back to society will continue to inspire generations on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a series of posts on X, said he was “extremely pained” by the demise of Ratan Tata, “A visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being”.

Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India's oldest and most prestigious business houses.

“Extremely pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and his admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti,” PM Modi on his X handle.

Earlier today, the government of Maharashtra announced a day of state mourning and that the funeral will be held with full state honours.

The cabinet of the Maharashtra government also urged the Central government to confer Ratan Tata with the esteemed Bharat Ratna posthumously, the highest civilian award in India.

The state government of Jharkhand also declared a one-day of state mourning to honour Ratan Tata.

झारखंड जैसे देश के पिछड़े राज्य को विश्व में पहचान दिलाने वाले टाटा समूह के पूर्व चेयरमैन एवं पद्मविभूषण श्री रतन टाटा जी के देहावसान पर एक दिवसीय राज्यकीय शोक की घोषणा की जाती है।

"A one-day state mourning has been declared on the demise of former Chairman of Tata Group and Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji, who gave world recognition to a backward state of the country like Jharkhand," wrote the Jharkhand CM on his X handle in Hindi.

Industrialist-philanthropist Ratan Tata, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Group, passed away at age 86, late Wednesday night, in Breach Candy Hospital.

Ratan Tata’s mortal remains were taken to Worli in Mumbai for a State Funeral, watch:

(With inputs from PTI)