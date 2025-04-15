A doctor at the relief camp in Malda stated his team is providing all essential medicines and materials to all the people in need. The unrest in Murshidabad was triggered by the protests against the Waqf Amendment Act, a controversial issue in the area

The violence escalated, resulting in three deaths, several injuries and extensive property damage. PIC/PTI

A relief camp has been established in Par Lalpur, Malda, to shelter people who were forced to flee their homes in the Samserganj-Dhuliyan areas of Murshidabad after the unrest that erupted during a protest against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11.

A doctor at the relief camp, Dr Prasanjit Mandal, stated his team is providing all essential medicines and materials to all the people in need.

"For the last 3 days, we have been coming here twice a day. We have all the essential medicines here for hypertension, diabetes, cough, and cold... As of now, there are no patients who need medicines," he told ANI.

Keshav Mandal, a person staying at the relief camp, shared his disappointment over the situation. He said, "We don't know when the situation will be normal and we will be able to go back."

"We came here on Saturday, 12th April. Everything in our house was burnt. We don't know when the situation will be normal and we will be able to go back. People from our nearby villages have come here today," he told ANI.

Another person staying in the relief camp, Lalcharan Mondal, appealed to the government to ensure there is peace and harmony in the region.

"My house and everything have been burned down. They have sheltered me, and that's why I am alive today. If there is such unrest, how can I go back home? There is no way to go. I want peace and harmony; this is what I want from the government," he told ANI.

Rupa Mandal, a woman staying at the relief camp, said that she arrived four days ago after her home was set ablaze in the Murshidabad violence.

"It has been 4 days since we are here. Our entire house was set on fire. We were having lunch when suddenly, some people entered and started looting and attacking us. BSF personnel took us here to the relief camp. We want compensation for our house," she told ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)