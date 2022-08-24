Remarks on Prophet Muhammad: Protests continue in Hyderabad against BJP MLA Raja Singh

For a second consecutive night, the city witnessed protests against Raja Singh for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims. The protesters demanded stringent action against Raja Singh

Raja Singh. Pic/ official Twitter account

Protests continued in Hyderabad on Wednesday over BJP MLA Raja Singh's derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammad. A tense situation prevailed in the old city on Tuesday night as hundreds of people took to streets after Raja Singh was granted bail.

At a couple of places, the protest turned violent prompting the police to resort to baton charge to disperse the protests, who burnt tyres on the roads.

Carrying black flags and raising slogans, protesters gathered at the historic Charminar, Madina circle, Barkas, Chandrayangutta, Chanchalguda, City College, Afzal Gunj and other areas.

For a second consecutive night, the city witnessed protests against Raja Singh for hurting the religious sentiments of Muslims.

The protest continued till early hours of Wednesday. The protesters demanded stringent action against the controversial MLA and some of them were carrying national flags.

Tension was palpable in the old city and more protests are likely on Wednesday. Police stepped security in the city and intensified patrolling in communally sensitive areas. Additional forces including Rapid Action Force, Greyhounds and special reserve police were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Raja Singh was granted bail by a city court on Tuesday evening, a couple of hours after he was remanded to judicial custody in a case booked at Mangalhat police station.

The case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was booked against him and he was arrested on Tuesday morning after a massive protest on Monday night against a video posted by him online with derogatory comments about the Prophet.

Cases were also booked against the MLA at various other police stations in Hyderabad and other districts.

Supporters of Raja Singh and protesters had gathered at Nampally Criminal court, leading to high tension. Police resorted to baton charge to disperse both the groups.

After Raja Singh's release, his supporters accorded him a warm welcome at his residence in Dhoolpet. Raising slogans in his favour, they distributed sweets.

The MLA has denied making derogatory comments against anybody and claimed that his video was in response to stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui's recent show in Hyderabad.

The BJP on Tuesday suspended Raja Singh from the party and asked him to reply in 10 days as to why he should not be expelled from the party.

