Ahead of Bhagat Singh's birth anniversary, here are quotes by the legendary freedom fighter that inspired generations

Bhagat Singh

Listen to this article Remembering Bhagat Singh: Here are some of his inspiring quotes x 00:00

Known for his fearless and revolutionary spirit, Bhagat Singh, played an important role in India’s struggle for independence. Bhagat Singh believed in independence and freedom of our country. Bhagat Singh as a revolutionary always inspired people and also emphasized the importance of critical thinking as essential quality for those seeking revolutionary change.

On the occasion of Bhagat Singh Jayanthi, let’s remember a few of his inspirational quotes:

ADVERTISEMENT

They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit. Zindagi to apne damm par hi jiyi jaati hai...dusro ke kandhe par tohh shirf janaje uthaye jaate hai. Every tiny molecule of Ash is in motion with my heat. I am such a Lunatic that I am free even in Jail. Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking. Revolution did not necessarily involve sanguinary strife. It was not a cult of bomb and pistol. Any man who stands for progress has to criticize, disbelieve, and challenge every item of the old faith. The aim of life is no more to control the mind, but to develop it harmoniously; not to achieve salvation hereafter, but to make the best use of it here below. Lovers, Lunatics, and poets are made of the same stuff. If the deaf have to hear, the sound has to be very loud" One should not interpret the word 'revolution' in its literal sense. Various meanings and significance are attributed to this word, according to the interests of those who use or misuse it. For the established agencies of exploitation it conjures up a feeling of blood-stained horror. To the revolutionaries, it is a sacred phrase. Bombs and pistols don't make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas. People get accustomed to the established order of things and tremble at the idea of change. It is this lethargic spirit that needs be replaced by the revolutionary spirit.

His inspirational quotes reflect his revolutionary spirit. His quotes continue to inspire people across generations.